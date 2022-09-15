ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-09-22

Daily Market Reports | Sep 15 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 5.560 13.24% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.930 -12.26% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.800 9.59% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.310 -10.27% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.850 8.82% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.000 -7.41% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.820 6.01% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.670 -6.18% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.560 5.66% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.770 -5.99% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.870 4.60% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.320 -5.88% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.500 4.55% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.330 -5.67% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 7.400 4.37% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.510 -5.63% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 33.730 4.30% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.370 -5.13% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.110 3.94% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 62.700 -4.91% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 14.380 3.68% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.690 -4.87% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.710 3.64% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.880 -4.67% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.960 3.51% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 4.530 -4.63% ANZ – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 23.740 3.44% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.260 3.15% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.660 -4.35% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.760 2.99% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.360 -4.23% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.880 2.73% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.380 2.70% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.120 -4.07% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.880 2.69% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.980 -3.92% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.780 2.63% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 3.470 -3.88%

