ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-09-22

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.730 7.35% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.060 -16.54% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.240 4.35% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.820 -10.01% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.270 3.85% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 9.910 -7.47% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.950 3.26% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.020 -7.34% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.660 3.11% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 8.110 -7.21% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.700 3.08% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.210 -6.92% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.180 2.83% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 21.540 -6.91% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.550 1.85% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.360 -6.85% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.340 1.52% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.870 -6.68% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.410 1.44% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.290 -6.54% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 24.730 1.19% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.880 -6.38% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.700 1.19% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 19.100 -6.28% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.920 1.05% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.230 -6.11% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.030 1.00% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.930 -6.06% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.300 0.92% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.940 -6.00% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.420 0.71% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.110 -5.93% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.720 0.37% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.590 -5.92% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.890 0.35% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3.200 0.31% ABP – ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP 2.610 -5.78% RMD – RESMED INC 34.800 0.29% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 35.010 -5.58%

