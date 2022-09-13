ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-09-22

Daily Market Reports | Sep 13 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 8.740 9.94% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.580 -20.09% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.590 9.81% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 62.940 -10.35% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 8.33% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.780 -8.24% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.530 8.16% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.390 -4.88% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.680 7.94% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.300 7.77% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.530 -3.77% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.430 7.52% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.180 7.39% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.390 -3.47% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.320 6.67% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 4.180 -3.46% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.700 6.06% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.280 -3.45% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 23.800 5.73% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.090 -2.79% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.960 5.49% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.380 -2.56% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.000 5.26% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.280 -2.56% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.670 5.03% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 24.440 -2.47% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 23.140 4.80% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.480 -2.04% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.810 4.62% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.540 -1.82% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 5.010 4.59% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.460 -1.63% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.780 4.51% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 4.290 -1.61% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.940 4.44% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.710 -1.45% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.500 4.33% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.730 -1.35%

