ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-09-22

Daily Market Reports | Sep 12 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.360 9.09% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 3.990 -21.76% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.300 7.14% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.850 -12.58% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.260 6.89% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.950 -8.09% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.960 6.67% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.410 -6.82% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 2.460 6.49% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.660 -5.71% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.910 5.81% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.310 -5.07% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.430 5.15% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.880 5.03% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 26.030 5.00% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.230 -3.71% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 109.000 4.94% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.750 -3.31% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.590 4.61% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.200 -3.23% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.140 4.59% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.260 -3.08% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.180 4.42% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 14.600 -2.80% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 63.510 4.42% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 15.530 -2.63% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.240 4.35% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 22.510 -2.47% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.730 4.22% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.000 -2.44% CSR – CSR LIMITED 4.710 4.20% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.260 -2.16% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 22.080 4.15% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 7.810 -2.13% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 12.770 3.99% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 6.910 -2.12% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.640 3.97% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.930 -2.11%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms