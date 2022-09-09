ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-09-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 71.510 13.58% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.430 -4.57% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.090 12.37% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.030 11.54% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.380 9.52% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.700 -4.08% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.390 8.33% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 4.200 7.97% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.140 -3.60% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.850 7.59% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.880 -3.30% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.330 6.45% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 12.960 -3.21% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 13.860 6.21% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.950 -3.06% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 17.810 6.14% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.300 -2.99% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.240 5.98% EVT – EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED 13.940 -2.52% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.500 5.88% ARF – ARENA REIT 4.110 -2.38% IGO – IGO LIMITED 14.310 5.69% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 24.790 -2.21% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.520 5.56% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.480 -2.18% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.000 5.26% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.810 -2.16% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 15.950 5.14% GMA – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.750 -2.14% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.450 5.07% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 6.890 -2.13% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.290 4.88% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.790 -2.07% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.840 4.85% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.450 -2.03% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.380 4.67% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 4.360 -2.02%

