ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-09-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.260 27.27% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 32.100 -5.50% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.690 16.36% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.330 12.57% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.030 -3.33% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.290 11.17% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.960 -2.97% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.340 10.74% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.380 -2.82% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.310 10.71% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.480 -2.04% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.240 9.09% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.500 -1.69% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.250 8.70% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.500 -1.62% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.630 8.67% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.090 -1.39% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 7.040 8.64% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.650 -1.20% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.910 8.33% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.940 -1.01% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.260 7.79% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.140 -0.87% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 15.170 7.74% ASX – ASX LIMITED 74.930 -0.81% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.280 7.69% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.950 -0.75% GMA – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.810 7.66% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 4.110 -0.72% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.250 7.59% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.740 -0.72% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.870 7.41% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.440 -0.69% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 21.100 7.38% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.690 -0.65% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.850 6.94% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.770 -0.51% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.950 6.74% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.100 -0.47%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms