ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-09-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.260
|27.27%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|32.100
|-5.50%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|5.690
|16.36%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.260
|-3.70%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|8.330
|12.57%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|2.030
|-3.33%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|2.290
|11.17%
|MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL
|1.960
|-2.97%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|1.340
|10.74%
|AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED
|1.380
|-2.82%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.310
|10.71%
|SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
|0.480
|-2.04%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.240
|9.09%
|MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
|3.500
|-1.69%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.250
|8.70%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|8.500
|-1.62%
|CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
|1.630
|8.67%
|CNU – CHORUS LIMITED
|7.090
|-1.39%
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|7.040
|8.64%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.650
|-1.20%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.910
|8.33%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.940
|-1.01%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|5.260
|7.79%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.140
|-0.87%
|AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED
|15.170
|7.74%
|ASX – ASX LIMITED
|74.930
|-0.81%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|0.280
|7.69%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|3.950
|-0.75%
|GMA – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|2.810
|7.66%
|MTS – METCASH LIMITED
|4.110
|-0.72%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|4.250
|7.59%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.740
|-0.72%
|PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.870
|7.41%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|1.440
|-0.69%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|21.100
|7.38%
|NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.690
|-0.65%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.850
|6.94%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.770
|-0.51%
|EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.950
|6.74%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.100
|-0.47%
