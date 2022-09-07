ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-09-22

Daily Market Reports | Sep 07 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.000 5.82% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 3.800 -13.04% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.420 5.00% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.260 -7.14% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.110 4.98% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.260 -7.14% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.450 4.65% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.140 -7.10% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.450 4.32% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.760 -7.07% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.940 4.26% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% RMD – RESMED INC 33.510 4.23% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.100 -5.83% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.510 4.14% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 2.270 -5.81% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 4.00% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.850 -5.56% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.280 3.70% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.680 -5.56% APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.750 3.59% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.730 -5.46% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.530 3.27% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.410 -5.42% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 17.410 3.02% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.920 -5.15% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.350 2.94% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.670 -5.11% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 11.800 2.79% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.500 -5.06% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.130 2.73% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 6.060 -4.87% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.310 2.62% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.650 -4.62% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.300 2.47% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.920 -4.47% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.730 2.38% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.000 -4.46% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 34.350 2.32% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.170 -4.10%

