ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-09-22

Daily Market Reports | Sep 05 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.730 7.45% GMA – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.590 -8.48% SSR – SSR MINING INC 20.280 6.74% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.230 -8.00% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.490 6.52% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.080 -6.73% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.840 6.33% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.180 -6.44% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.390 5.69% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.180 -6.19% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.730 5.49% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.360 5.43% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.370 -5.07% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 1.580 4.64% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.580 -4.94% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.230 4.55% 360 – LIFE360 INC 4.880 -4.87% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.210 4.31% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.600 -4.76% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 35.080 4.25% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.830 -4.60% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.700 4.23% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 16.410 -4.59% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.490 4.20% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.630 -4.55% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.250 4.17% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.800 -4.26% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 4.17% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 4.110 -4.20% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.510 4.08% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 22.960 3.99% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 9.850 -3.71% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.320 3.94% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.400 -3.45% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.270 3.85% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 5.110 -3.22% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.100 3.77% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 16.830 -3.11%

