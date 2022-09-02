ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-09-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.180 20.00% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 -14.29% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.130 5.56% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.980 -10.09% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.630 5.00% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.060 -8.44% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 0.750 4.17% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 6.130 -8.23% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.040 4.12% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.640 -7.34% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 5.120 3.02% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.260 -7.14% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.470 2.92% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.060 -7.02% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.230 2.67% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.490 -6.88% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.050 2.50% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 58.710 -6.50% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.250 2.34% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 4.200 -6.25% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.550 2.31% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.790 -5.95% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.830 2.28% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.510 -5.64% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 101.010 2.19% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.270 -5.22% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.360 2.18% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 3.130 -5.15% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.100 2.00% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.290 -5.15% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.990 1.90% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 31.980 -5.02% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 4.120 1.73% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.860 -4.93% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.280 1.59% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.620 -4.62% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 177.200 1.58% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.300 -4.60% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 5.280 1.54% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.330 -4.51%

