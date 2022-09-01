ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-09-22

Daily Market Reports | Sep 01 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.170 6.25% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.440 -15.86% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.700 2.70% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 4.060 -12.12% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 7.460 2.61% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.230 -11.54% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.800 2.56% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.090 -10.66% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.340 2.29% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.440 -8.86% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.000 2.04% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.740 -8.64% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 4.510 2.04% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.190 -8.37% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.880 1.57% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.880 -8.33% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.500 1.45% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.230 -8.21% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 0.720 1.41% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 37.510 -7.61% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.460 1.39% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.250 -7.41% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.600 1.27% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.000 -7.41% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 17.770 1.20% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.170 -7.14% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 36.420 0.91% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.250 -7.02% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.470 0.87% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.810 -6.74% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 17.660 0.86% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.400 -6.67% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 4.150 0.73% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.280 -6.67% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 11.660 0.69% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.280 -6.67% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 26.750 0.60% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.060 -6.48% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 6.680 0.60% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.880 -6.38%

