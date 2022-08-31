FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 31-08-2022

Australia | 2:03 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AMS)) - Atomos
  • ((ATA)) - Atturra
  • ((BST)) - Best & Less
  • ((BTH)) - Bigtincan Holdings
  • ((BBT)) - BlueBet Holdings
  • ((BVS)) - Bravura Solutions
  • ((BUB)) - Bubs Australia
  • ((CWP)) - Cedar Woods Properties
  • ((DDR)) - Dicker Data
  • ((GDG)) - Generation Development
  • ((GOR)) - Gold Road Resources
  • ((HLS)) - Healius
  • ((HLO)) - Helloworld Travel
  • ((IGO)) - IGO
  • ((IME)) - ImExHS
  • ((LME)) - Limeade
  • ((LNK)) - Link Administration
  • ((MX1)) - Micro-X
  • ((SFR)) - Sandfire Resources
  • ((SHJ)) - Shine Justice
  • ((SNL)) - Supply Network
  • ((WDS)) - Woodside Energy

