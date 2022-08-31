ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-08-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.170 16.19% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.900 -11.85% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.220 11.93% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 63.970 -5.87% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.960 11.63% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.960 -4.95% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.860 8.86% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 34.250 -4.52% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.260 8.33% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 4.000 -3.85% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.260 8.33% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 14.280 -3.84% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 5.520 8.02% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.820 -3.54% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.070 7.20% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.900 -3.16% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.300 7.14% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.550 -3.14% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.300 7.14% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.630 -3.08% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.580 6.76% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.990 -2.94% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.980 6.52% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 3.720 -2.87% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.450 6.52% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 18.420 -2.80% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.570 5.56% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 40.600 -2.75% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.580 5.29% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 17.510 -2.67% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.010 5.24% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.500 -2.60% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.260 5.22% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 19.670 -2.38% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 29.010 4.84% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 11.310 -2.33% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.690 4.55% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.230 -2.31% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.870 4.47% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.710 -2.29%

