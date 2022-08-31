ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-08-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|20.170
|16.19%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.900
|-11.85%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.220
|11.93%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|63.970
|-5.87%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.960
|11.63%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.960
|-4.95%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|0.860
|8.86%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|34.250
|-4.52%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.260
|8.33%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|4.000
|-3.85%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.260
|8.33%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|14.280
|-3.84%
|WEB – WEBJET LIMITED
|5.520
|8.02%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|3.820
|-3.54%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|23.070
|7.20%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.900
|-3.16%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|0.300
|7.14%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|5.550
|-3.14%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.300
|7.14%
|SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.630
|-3.08%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|1.580
|6.76%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.990
|-2.94%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|0.980
|6.52%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|3.720
|-2.87%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.450
|6.52%
|FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
|18.420
|-2.80%
|LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.570
|5.56%
|BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED
|40.600
|-2.75%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|4.580
|5.29%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|17.510
|-2.67%
|29M – 29METALS LIMITED
|2.010
|5.24%
|FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
|1.500
|-2.60%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|7.260
|5.22%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|19.670
|-2.38%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|29.010
|4.84%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|11.310
|-2.33%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|0.690
|4.55%
|HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.230
|-2.31%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.870
|4.47%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.710
|-2.29%
