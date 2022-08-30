The Overnight Report: At Least A Bounce

Daily Market Reports | 9:10 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 6896.00 + 18.00 0.26% S&P ASX 200 6965.50 – 138.60 – 1.95% S&P500 4030.61 – 27.05 – 0.67% Nasdaq Comp 12017.67 – 124.04 – 1.02% DJIA 32098.99 – 184.41 – 0.57% S&P500 VIX 26.21 + 0.65 2.54% US 10-year yield 3.11 + 0.08 2.47% USD Index 108.77 – 0.03 – 0.03% FTSE100 7427.31 – 52.43 – 0.70% DAX30 12892.99 – 78.48 – 0.61%

By Greg Peel

Bit Ugly

Stock markets around the world de-rated yesterday after the Fed chair put to bed any notion of a pause or pivot in the FOMC’s determination to fight US inflation. The implication is pressure is now on other central banks to hike their rates to protect their currencies, and that a global recession is now more likely if the Fed is happy to let the US economy become collateral damage.

The Australian two-year bond rate rose 12 points yesterday to 3.05% and the ten-year 9 points to 3.66%. The two-year is seen as a proxy for where the RBA cash rate will go; it’s currently at 1.85%.

While all sectors on the ASX closed in the red yesterday, there was a clear split between cyclicals/growth and defensives. No surprise, technology fell -4.4% but the real damage to the ASX200 came from a -2.2% fall for the banks (lower loan growth, higher default risk).

Materials fell -2.4%, exacerbated by a disappointing earnings report from Fortescue Metals ((FMG)), which fell -4.9%.

Among the defensives, utilities won the day with a -0.4% fall while staples fell -0.9% to discretionary’s -2.1% drop. Staples were aided by a2 Milk ((A2M)), which against the tide rose 10.0% on its earnings result.

Another earnings reporter bucking the trend was Tyro Payments ((TYR)), up 11.0%.

Industrials hung in there on -0.9% but communication services – now no longer just about defensive telcos – fell -1.8%. Outside of the index, Aussie Broadband ((ABB)) fell -15.3% on its result.

Real estate fell -1.8% on higher rates.

Oil prices had been higher overnight but that didn’t stop energy falling -1.6%. It will be different today however, as prices were up 4% last night.

Testament to the overall carnage is the day’s table of top twenty ASX300 winners and losers. Only 14 stocks managed gains, while you needed to fall at least -6.8% to make it into the top twenty losers.

The dust didn’t quite settle on Wall Street last night, but the indices did at least close off their lows. Our futures are showing up 18 points this morning.

The ASX200 quickly crashed through support at 7100 yesterday and then broker major support at 7000 – all in the first few minutes. At 6965 there’s 35 points to recover to be back at what now will be resistance.

200 to 50

It appears US bond traders decided to take the weekend to think about Powell’s eight minute tirade on Friday night, as bond yields barely moved in immediate response. Last night the US two-year yield hit its highest level since 2007, before the GFC, before settling back to be up 4 points at 3.43%, which is where it was when Wall Street hit the June low. The ten-year rose 8 points to 3.11%.

From the open, the Dow fell another -300 points on top of the -1000 on Friday night but when the S&P500 fell to its 50-day moving average, it bounced, and then all three major indices returned to be flat on the day.

They retreated again towards the close, but the bounce off the 50-day has for now established the range, bearing in mind the S&P500 first began retreating this month when it hit the 200-day on the upside.

Volumes on Wall Street remain summer-thin, and will do so until the Labor Day long weekend this coming weekend, which signals back-to-work.

The US jobs number is due on Friday night, and in a couple of weeks the US CPI will be released ahead of the next Fed meeting on September 21.

Wall Street will dearly like to see the US unemployment rate start to tick up, after the series of Fed rate hikes up to now, and will also be praying for the August CPI to show a further decline. But either way, the Fed will retain its determination until there is a meaningful retreat in inflation.

It doesn’t imply hikes all the way until inflation is back at 2%, but it does imply going hard now and then holding restrictive rates for a sustained period.

There remain those nevertheless who assume that having completely missed the boat on the way up, the Fed will overshoot too hard in response and send the US into a recession which will spark a policy rethink.

Much can happen between now and then.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1737.20 – 1.90 – 0.11% Silver (oz) 18.77 – 0.14 – 0.74% Copper (lb) 3.72 0.00 0.00% Aluminium (lb) 1.22 0.00 0.00% Lead (lb) 0.91 0.00 0.00% Nickel (lb) 9.72 0.00 0.00% Zinc (lb) 1.65 0.00 0.00% West Texas Crude 97.01 + 3.95 4.24% Brent Crude 104.91 + 3.92 3.88% Iron Ore (t) 105.12 – 0.26 – 0.25%

Last night was August bank holiday in the UK, hence the LME was closed.

Fighting has flared up again in Libya, putting oil production once more at risk. On top of last week’s threat from the Saudis to cut production, oil prices are back on the move once more.

Which doesn’t much help the inflation situation.

The Aussie is holding its ground, up 0.2% at US$0.6904.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 18 points or 0.3%.

We’ll see July building approvals today. Note that yesterday’s July retail sales result showed a 1.3% gain when 0.3% was forecast, following a period of weak numbers. A large inflow of tourists in the month was apparently the reason.

Not that it made any difference yesterday.

Hopefully we’ll see a calmer market today for today’s earnings reporters. The daily list is now beginning to taper off, but today we’ll see reports from Healius ((HLS)), IGO ((IGO)), Link Administration ((LNK)) and Woodside Energy ((WDS)), among others.

Today’s handful of ex-div includes a biggie from Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)).

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AKE Allkem Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse APX Appen Downgrade to Sell from Hold Ord Minnett FLT Flight Centre Travel Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi ILU Iluka Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse LYC Lynas Rare Earths Downgrade to Sell from Lighten Ord Minnett OZL OZ Minerals Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS PAN Panoramic Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie PLS Pilbara Minerals Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi QAN Qantas Airways Upgrade to Outperform from Underperform Credit Suisse RHC Ramsay Health Care Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans RRL Regis Resources Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse SHL Sonic Healthcare Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett SPK Spark New Zealand Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse TAH Tabcorp Holdings Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans VEA Viva Energy Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett VNT Ventia Services Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett WGN Wagners Holding Co Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie WGX Westgold Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie WHC Whitehaven Coal Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi WOW Woolworths Group Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett WTC WiseTech Global Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett

