ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-08-22

Daily Market Reports | Aug 30 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 4.580 11.44% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.280 -9.68% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 21.520 8.58% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.480 -8.07% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.270 8.00% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.960 -6.16% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.820 6.49% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.550 -6.06% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 67.960 6.20% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.510 -5.00% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.730 6.11% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.820 -4.65% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.910 5.81% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.910 -4.50% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.570 5.56% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.410 5.13% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 62.580 -3.71% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.350 5.07% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 4.550 -3.60% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 5.000 5.04% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.200 -3.23% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.330 4.95% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.840 -3.12% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.420 4.91% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 0.720 -2.70% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.860 4.88% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.730 -2.67% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.660 4.76% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.030 -2.52% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 13.080 4.72% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.620 -2.38% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.120 4.67% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3.350 -2.33% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.920 4.55% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 2.180 -2.24% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 5.110 4.50% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.800 -2.24% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 7.790 4.42% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 21.590 -1.91%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms