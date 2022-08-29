ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-08-22

Daily Market Reports | Aug 29 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 14.230 11.17% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.360 -17.07% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.110 11.00% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.660 -15.29% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.400 9.98% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.650 -10.33% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 19.820 6.16% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.070 -10.08% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 4.17% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.140 -10.00% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.650 3.13% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.610 -9.55% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.100 2.80% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 9.870 -9.37% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 2.230 2.76% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.870 -9.13% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.410 1.44% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 1.630 -8.94% APA – APA GROUP 11.280 0.71% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.820 -8.89% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.760 0.63% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 0.740 -8.64% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.150 0.47% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.540 -8.47% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 7.930 0.13% 360 – LIFE360 INC 4.830 -8.35% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 11.190 0.09% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.490 -8.02% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.160 0.00% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.230 -8.00% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.270 0.00% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 97.500 -7.84% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.390 0.00% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 4.970 -7.45% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.790 0.00% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.910 -7.03% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.130 0.00% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.270 -6.90% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.740 0.00% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 12.550 -6.83%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms