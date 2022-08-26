The Overnight Report: Bring It On

Daily Market Reports | 9:07 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 6984.00 + 9.00 0.13% S&P ASX 200 7048.10 + 50.00 0.71% S&P500 4199.12 + 58.35 1.41% Nasdaq Comp 12639.27 + 207.74 1.67% DJIA 33291.78 + 322.55 0.98% S&P500 VIX 21.78 – 1.04 – 4.56% US 10-year yield 3.03 – 0.08 – 2.58% USD Index 108.42 – 0.22 – 0.20% FTSE100 7479.74 + 8.23 0.11% DAX30 13271.96 + 51.90 0.39%

By Greg Peel

Rinse & Repeat

For the second of the two biggest days in the local earnings season, ASX300 stocks rising by 5% or more well outstripped those falling -5%, yesterday by 19 to 7. Not all moves were result-based of course, but a lot were, including delayed reactions and rethinks off the back of next-day broker assessments.

Interestingly, as we move past the two-thirds mark in terms of number of stocks reporting, beats and misses (by FNArena’s assessment) are still running neck and neck, at around 30% each. This would suggest market sentiment had become too bearish leading into the season, and, as had been the case during the earlier US result season, there’s been a not-as-bad-as feared theme running.

Not that there weren’t some Barry Crockers yesterday. City Chic Collective ((CCX)) lost a good deal of weight, down -19.1%. Kelsian ((KLS)) missed the bus, down -12.3% having reported on Wednesday.

Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)) rose 7.6% on result on Wednesday and fell -9.6% yesterday.

In a tale of two wealth managers, Insignia Financial ((IFL)) topped the list yesterday with an 11.4% gain, while Perpetual ((PPT)) fell -9.4%.

Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) showed it's Still Number One, rising 9.0%.

Qantas Airways ((QAN)) will take the JobKeeper funds it got from the government, before sacking everyone, and use it for a share buyback. It rose 7.1%.

Among the sectors, real estate won the day with a 2.2% increase, despite another tick up in bond yields. Charter Hall ((CHC)) rose 6.5% on result.

Energy rose 1.6% on higher oil prices, while staples fell -1.6%. Woolworths ((WOW)) fell -3.2% on result.

Industrials gained 1.3%, with Qube Holdings ((QUB)) up 8.5% on its numbers.

Moves in other sectors were more muted, but utilities was the only other sector to close in the red (-0.6%).

On Wednesday the index closed just under 7000, having recovered from Monday night’s dip on Wall Street. Yesterday it flew past 7000, and that level continues to suggest good support.

Results continue to take focus, but there were a couple of positive pieces of news yesterday for our materials sector (+0.7%).

While still not having switched back on all its nuclear reactors post-Fukushima, Japan is now talking about building new ones. Paladin Energy ((PDN)) rose 11.6% yesterday.

And in the wake of two PBoC rate cuts, Beijing yesterday announced a one trillion yuan stimulus package with a focus on infrastructure.

The daily numbers of reporting stocks mercifully get shorter from here as we head towards the end of the month. Today’s list is still a long one nonetheless.

Despite strength on Wall Street last night our futures are only up 9 points this morning.

But don’t relax just yet. Tonight we’ll get US July PCE inflation, and the Fed chair will speak.

Don’t worry, be bullish

Wall Street liked the China stimulus news.

It also liked that the US June quarter GDP was revised to only -0.6% contraction from an earlier -0.9%.

It also liked, or at least paid little heed to, a number of interviews of Fed presidents now gathered in Jackson Hole.

The standout was that of St Louis president James Bullard. He said the Fed needs to front-load rate hikes to get on top of inflation, and that high inflation will linger for a lot longer than Wall Street currently appreciates. He’s targeting a 3.75-4.00% funds rate by year-end.

Currently it’s 2.00-2.25%, so that implies 175 points of hikes in the next four meetings, and likely assumes the first of those will be 75.

But Bullard is the known uber-hawk on the FOMC. The Philadelphia Fed president also spoke last night, and said he could see either 50 or 75, depending on the August inflation data.

And therein lies the key to Powell’s speech tonight. He is not going to confirm either 50 or 75 – the Fed is “data-dependent”. He might offer a hint through his rhetoric, but he’ll probably leave Wall Street hanging for another month.

Is Wall Street ready for 75? Many say yes. But again, anything can change in that timeframe.

Incidentally, last night and Wednesday night both saw very low volumes on Wall Street – even for summer.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1758.90 + 7.40 0.42% Silver (oz) 19.26 + 0.16 0.84% Copper (lb) 3.69 + 0.06 1.71% Aluminium (lb) 1.20 + 0.00 0.37% Lead (lb) 0.91 + 0.01 1.41% Nickel (lb) 9.75 + 0.15 1.58% Zinc (lb) 1.63 + 0.04 2.39% West Texas Crude 92.52 – 2.37 – 2.50% Brent Crude 99.86 – 1.91 – 1.88% Iron Ore (t) 104.96 – 0.19 – 0.18%

For metals price increases, see: China stimulus.

The oils nevertheless dipped, with market attention swinging back to the prospect of an Iranian nuclear deal.

Chinese stimulus is also good for the Aussie. It’s up 1.1% at US$0.6982.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 9 points.

The US July PCE data and a Michigan Uni consumer confidence survey will come out about the same time as Powell takes the stage tonight.

While today’s list of reporting stocks is still a long one, most are smaller names. The exceptions are Ramsay Health Care ((RHC)), which is being stalked by private equity, and Wesfarmers ((WES)).



BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ABC AdBri Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie ALU Altium Upgrade to Outperform from Underperform Macquarie ANN Ansell Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Credit Suisse Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley AWC Alumina Ltd Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi CDP Carindale Property Trust Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett EDV Endeavour Group Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett ILU Iluka Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse KGN Kogan.com Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Credit Suisse LLC Lendlease Group Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett LYC Lynas Rare Earths Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie MND Monadelphous Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett NAN Nanosonics Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans NHC New Hope Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi NHF nib Holdings Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi PAN Panoramic Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie PLS Pilbara Minerals Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett RIO Rio Tinto Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie RWC Reliance Worldwide Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett SCG Scentre Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse SHL Sonic Healthcare Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett SPK Spark New Zealand Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse TAH Tabcorp Holdings Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans TPG TPG Telecom Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie VVA Viva Leisure Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi WGN Wagners Holding Co Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie WTC WiseTech Global Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett

