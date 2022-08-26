ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-08-22

Daily Market Reports | Aug 26 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 4.180 11.76% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.640 -18.81% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.950 6.88% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.960 -17.95% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.160 6.67% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 6.120 -11.43% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 5.180 6.58% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.780 -10.55% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 6.25% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.260 -7.14% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.720 6.17% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.280 -6.67% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 1.790 5.29% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.580 -6.51% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.000 5.26% APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.890 -5.58% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.060 5.10% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.900 -5.26% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.270 4.98% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.950 -5.00% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.500 4.17% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.390 -4.88% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.490 4.17% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.130 -4.62% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.550 4.11% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.280 -4.06% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.670 3.97% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.460 -3.87% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 19.870 3.81% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.520 -3.80% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.550 3.77% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.780 -3.70% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.900 3.45% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.790 -3.66% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 22.410 3.27% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.270 -3.57% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 17.070 3.14% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 0.810 -3.57% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 3.610 3.14% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 18.240 -3.49%

