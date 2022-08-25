ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-08-22

Daily Market Reports | Aug 25 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.530 11.36% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.990 -19.11% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.820 10.81% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.580 -12.26% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.690 9.74% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 65.260 -9.55% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.180 9.00% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 27.440 -9.44% QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.940 8.49% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.240 -7.02% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 5.290 8.40% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.330 -5.71% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.070 8.38% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 41.420 -5.46% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 28.800 7.46% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 16.550 -4.56% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 4.860 7.05% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.700 -3.90% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.300 6.56% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.380 -3.43% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 13.360 6.54% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 5.410 -3.39% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.660 6.40% NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED 2.080 -3.26% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.560 6.29% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 36.200 -3.21% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 1.700 6.25% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.660 -2.94% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.310 5.96% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.690 -2.82% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.000 5.26% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 4.540 -2.78% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.010 5.21% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.440 -2.70% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.610 5.17% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.770 -2.58% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.410 5.13% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 7.240 -2.56% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.720 4.67% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.820 -2.49%

