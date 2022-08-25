$0 Macca’s Delivery Fee Launches Exclusively on DoorDash DashPass

PR NewsWire | 11:42 AM

DoorDash celebrates by giving chance to win free Macca’s for a year* if Aussies have ‘Macca’s Brain’.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DoorDash has announced that DashPass, the company’s membership program, now gets customers unlimited $0 delivery fees on Macca’s, available exclusively to DashPass subscribers. And to celebrate, DoorDash is giving one lucky person free Macca’s for a whole year.*

So, from today, Aussies can enjoy favourites like Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and Macca’s famous French Fries delivered right to their door, with no delivery fee.

To celebrate this exciting news, DoorDash is giving one lucky Australian the chance to win a year of free Macca’s* if they have experienced the phenomenon identified by DoorDash as Macca’s Brain. That’s $30 per week to spend on Macca’s!

Macca’s Brain refers to seeing the iconic ‘M’ arches everywhere you go – in random objects, patterns of light or shadow – and is often accompanied by an intense craving for your Macca’s faves.

To be in the running*, DoorDash is asking people to share their Macca’s® Brain experiences by posting a photo to Instagram of something that reminds them of the iconic golden arches, with #maccasbrain and tagging @DoorDash_Aus.

Aussies are already reporting sightings of Macca’s Brain, and examples can be seen here.

"We know our customers love Macca’s, and we are always looking at ways to best serve them. That’s why we are so excited to provide DoorDash customers with more ways to enjoy their Macca’s favourites with unlimited $0 delivery fee through DashPass," Rebecca Burrows, General Manager DoorDash said.

DashPass membership is available for $9.99 a month with a 30-day free trial**, or $96 per annum. Members can enjoy unlimited $0 delivery fee on eligible orders over the minimum $20 subtotal from their favourite local and national restaurants, in addition to 5% credit back on pick up orders. DashPass members can also enjoy exclusive benefits including DashPass only promotions.

