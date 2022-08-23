Mason Stevens implements Annature for branded eSigning for national adviser network

PR NewsWire | Aug 23 2022

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Annature today announced a new white label eSigning partnership with Mason Stevens, a leading Australian provider of integrated wealth platform technology. Mason Stevens joins a growing number of fintechs relying on the superior eSigning platform capabilities from home-grown innovator, Annature.



The award-winning flexibility and scalability of the Annature eSigning platform is a great match for Mason Steven’s recognised wealth platform. Annature can easily be tailored and white labelled to create an even better end-user experience for our partners. – Amreeta Abbott, CEO, Annature

Mason Stevens selected Annature to implement a white-labelled eSigning application for its national financial adviser network. Annature’s eSigning platform will replace the incumbent digital signing software and extend the Mason Stevens brand experience from advisers to investment clients.

Amreeta Abbott, Annature CEO and founder, outlined the platform’s personalisation to improve the management of user accounts – something its team wasn’t achieving with its previous solution.

"Mason Stevens now has its own fully branded eSigning platform in operation. Using Microsoft Azure single sign-on technology, our development team has automated single sign-on approvals and easy onboarding to Annature. This helps streamline access rights and saves the IT team significant time considering its national network," she outlined.

Mason Stevens is committed to continually delivering innovative technology for its adviser network as it focuses on ‘partnering for growth’.

"Whether it is dealing with our Adviser network, business partners or directly with investors who use our platform, the benefits of Annature’s solution to replace hardcopy documents has a meaningful positive impact," said Nick Mitchell, Head of Distribution at Mason Stevens. "This partnership provides an increased speed of execution and improves the overall user experience for advisers and their clients".

As the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity certification and payments platform built on blockchain technology, Annature offers integration with the world’s leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers. Its bank-grade security is underpinned by ISO 27001 certification to keep data, documents and sensitive client information secure and onshore.

Launched in 2020, Annature already has thousands of direct and white label customers ranging from SMEs to Australia’s fastest-growing legal and financial services firms.

/Ends

For further information, please contact: Cathryn van der Walt on 0402 327 633 | cathryn@annature.com.au

About Amreeta Abbott

Amreeta Abbott is the CEO and Founder of Annature and the award-winning entrepreneur behind NowInfinity. This industry-leading platform provided its cloud-based Documentation Suite, Corporate Messenger, Trust Register, and Super Comply products to more than 4,000 accounting firms responsible for around 750,000 entities. The company was sold to ASX-listed Class Limited (ASX: CL1) in 2020 for $25 million. Today, as a born innovator, she is either at the helm or on the board of a dynamic ecosystem of impressive multiple fintech organisations. www.amreetaabbott.com.au

About Annature

Annature is the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity verification, and payments platform built on blockchain technology. Founded by Amreeta Abbott in 2020, Annature delivers a complete ISO 27001 certified Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solution. Annature integrates with the world’s leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers for easy adoption. Being purpose-built for all industries – and working seamlessly with existing business tools – Annature helps business owners lower costs, improve engagement and elevate customer satisfaction. Annature has been designed for the secure digital age and is ISO 27001 certified. For more, visit www.annature.com.au.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms