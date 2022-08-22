The Monday Report – 22 August 2022

Daily Market Reports | Aug 22 2022

By Greg Peel

Energised

The ASX200 was up as high as 25 points on Friday as the day’s earnings reports rolled in, but fell back and again pretty quickly before slumbering to a flat close. Were it not for the energy sector, it would have been worse.

The energy sector closed up 4.0%, with Santos ((STO)) up 6.4%, Woodside Energy ((WDS)) up 4.2% and Beach Energy ((BPT)) up 3.4%. There was no corporate trigger, rather an outsized response to oil prices bouncing back and WTI regaining US$90/bbl.

It was not otherwise a great session for some of the day’s reporters, with TPG Telecom ((TPG)) the biggest index loser on -12.4%, while Inghams Group ((ING)) fell -9.4%, AGL Energy ((AGL)) -3.9% and Stockland ((SGP)) -2.1%.

By contrast, Newcrest Mining ((NCM)) made the top five winners on 3.6% and Cochlear ((COH)) rose 2.2%, but the healthcare sector fell -0.9% as CSL ((CSL)) pulled back and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH)) issued a profit warning, falling -5.2%.

Real estate was the worst performer (-1.3%) on Stockland and a pullback for Goodman Group ((GMG)). The Aussie ten-year bond yield rose 6 basis points to 3.38% which was not good for REITs, utilities or, indeed, the banks (-0.8%).

So take out materials, which rose 0.8% with some help from Newcrest and Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)), up 6.2%, and energy and it was not such a nothing session as the index close would suggest.

Bond yields will be under upward pressure again today with the US ten-year rising 11 points on Friday night. Wall Street subsequently pulled back and our futures were down -29 points on Saturday morning as we enter the biggest week for local earnings results by a margin.

We are three weeks into earnings season but only a third of the way in by number of stocks reporting, which gives you an idea about what the next week and a half will bring.

So far beats and misses are fairly neck and neck by FNArena’s assessment, with a slight bias to misses (28% to 26%), while in-line results are above average.

Let the games begin.