FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-08-2022

Australia | 2:31 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((BPT)) - Beach Energy
  • ((BEN)) - Bendigo & Adelaide Bank
  • ((BSL)) - BlueScope Steel
  • ((CAR)) - Carsales
  • ((CQE)) - Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
  • ((GUD)) - G.U.D. Holdings
  • ((GPT)) - GPT Group
  • ((GWA)) - GWA Group
  • ((IMD)) - Imdex
  • ((JBH)) - JB Hi-Fi

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-08-22

5:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-08-2022

2:31 PM - Australia
3
Uranium Week: Wake Me Up In September

11:45 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Baby Bunting Boom Continues

11:13 AM - Australia
5
REA Group Heading Higher

10:26 AM - Technicals

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: Urgency Increases

Jul 19 2022 - Weekly Reports
2
Time To Look At REITs, Selectively

Jul 22 2022 - Feature Stories
3
Rudi’s Views: Pre-August Observations

Jul 21 2022 - Rudi's View
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 22-07-22

Jul 25 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 15-07-22

Jul 18 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 29-07-22

Aug 01 2022 - Weekly Reports