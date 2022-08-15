The Monday Report – 15 August 2022

Daily Market Reports | 8:59 AM

By Greg Peel

Just a Scare

Wall Street had shot up initially on a lower PPI print on Thursday night before rolling over to close flat, suggesting maybe the comeback rally had run its course. The local market thus ran scared from the open, dropping -56 points in the first hour when the futures had suggested -20.

It didn’t help that the US ten-year yield had risen 10 points overnight on some easing of Fed aggression fears, sending our ten-year up 12 points to 3.40%. And the Aussie to over US71c.

The index ultimately closed down -38 points but rollover fears were extinguished on Wall Street on Friday night. Our futures closed up 39 points on Saturday morning so, as you were.

The best sector performance was a standout 2.3% gain for energy on higher oil prices, with sector leader Woodside Energy ((WDS)) topping the charts with a 3.7% gain. Only two other sectors – staples and communication services – managed to close in the green, just.

The banks got away with a -0.2% fall, including Suncorp Group ((SUN)) going ex-div, but elsewhere interest rate and currency impacts were evident, with real estate the worst performer (-2.0%). Technology fell -1.8%.

The stronger currency weighed on healthcare. ResMed ((RMD)) fell -3.1% post result.

Industrials, materials and utilities all fell around -0.7%.

Higher interest rates are not good for consumers. Discretionary fell -1.2%.

Reporting earnings on the day, Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) rose 1.1% while diversified REIT GPT Group ((GPT)) fell -2.0%.

Retail darling Baby Bunting ((BBN)) fell -4.9% and may need changing.

Avita Medical ((AVH)) fell -15.6%.

The index held above 7000 on Friday and should do so further today. But Wall Street notwithstanding today marks the real beginning of the local earnings season, as reports begin to flood in following the trickle of the last two weeks.

Depending on what macro backdrop we’re handed, the micro now comes to the fore.