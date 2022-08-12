ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-08-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.300 7.14% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.380 -13.75% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.840 5.91% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.990 -8.56% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.880 5.03% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.460 -7.67% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 5.00% ARF – ARENA REIT 4.450 -6.71% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.750 4.17% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.800 -6.43% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 32.770 3.74% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.560 -6.32% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.400 3.66% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.450 -6.25% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.400 3.53% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 69.310 -6.01% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 4.440 3.26% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.310 -6.00% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.030 3.00% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.700 -5.56% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 6.630 2.79% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.080 -5.45% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.850 2.78% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.050 -5.41% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.870 2.75% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 4.190 -5.20% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.390 2.63% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 4.620 -4.94% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.780 2.58% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.750 -4.82% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.030 2.53% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 10.940 -4.62% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.620 2.48% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 4.990 -4.59% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.200 2.33% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.880 -4.35% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.000 2.27% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.980 -4.10% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.790 2.20% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.710 -4.01%

