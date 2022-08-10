ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-08-22

Daily Market Reports | Aug 10 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.300 11.11% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 1.070 -11.57% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.320 6.45% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.740 -8.42% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.700 6.25% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.460 -8.04% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.360 5.88% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 2.080 -7.96% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.370 5.12% 360 – LIFE360 INC 4.750 -7.05% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.030 5.10% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 4.760 -6.85% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.180 3.98% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.280 -6.67% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.270 3.85% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.080 -6.09% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.450 3.57% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 116.580 -6.04% ANZ – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 23.460 3.35% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.110 -5.13% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 12.310 3.27% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.560 -4.89% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.920 3.23% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.500 -4.83% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.760 2.70% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 24.210 -4.83% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 26.360 2.57% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.040 -4.59% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.890 2.30% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.920 2.08% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.850 -4.53% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.500 2.04% APX – APPEN LIMITED 4.790 -4.39% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.530 2.00% ALU – ALTIUM 30.660 -4.34% SSR – SSR MINING INC 23.440 1.87% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 32.410 -4.31% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.200 1.85% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.450 -4.26%

