ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-08-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.240 14.81% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.870 -6.45% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 9.000 10.02% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.690 9.52% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.270 -3.57% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 4.010 8.97% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.270 -3.57% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 132.320 6.69% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 14.270 -3.25% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.150 6.48% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.810 -3.21% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 25.700 5.89% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.250 -3.02% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.700 5.59% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 29.810 -2.93% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.600 5.26% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.510 -2.80% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 1.400 5.26% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 124.070 -2.18% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.830 5.24% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 4.070 -2.16% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 8.850 5.23% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.930 -2.03% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.440 5.11% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.990 -1.98% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.850 4.98% APA – APA GROUP 12.000 -1.88% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.120 4.95% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 14.280 -1.86% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 4.76% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.490 -1.66% NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED 1.550 4.73% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.250 -1.57% BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.740 4.23% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.220 -1.53% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 23.040 4.21% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 20.210 -1.51% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.260 4.00% RMD – RESMED INC 34.060 -1.48%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms