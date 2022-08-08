ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-08-22

Daily Market Reports | Aug 08 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change OZL – OZ MINERALS LIMITED 25.590 35.25% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 11.110 -4.64% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.250 19.05% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.650 -4.46% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 1.330 16.67% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.080 -4.15% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.080 16.13% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.220 -3.94% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.750 15.13% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 14.460 -3.60% APX – APPEN LIMITED 4.980 13.18% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 22.350 -3.58% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 9.09% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.080 -3.57% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.920 8.47% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.180 -3.54% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.280 7.69% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.070 -3.50% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 126.830 7.21% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.900 -3.47% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.460 6.98% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.280 -3.45% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.850 6.94% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 24.270 -3.42% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.480 6.67% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 20.130 -3.36% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.610 6.62% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.150 -3.36% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 4.850 6.36% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.300 -3.23% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.560 6.12% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.850 -3.14% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.020 5.76% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.880 -3.09% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.540 5.67% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.940 -3.09% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 8.410 5.65% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 71.580 -3.09% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 5.070 5.63% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 10.760 -3.06%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms