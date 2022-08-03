ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-08-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED
|3.930
|12.29%
|SSR – SSR MINING INC
|21.300
|-6.41%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|11.300
|12.21%
|FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
|1.780
|-4.81%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.200
|11.11%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|3.170
|-4.52%
|JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.430
|10.26%
|COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT
|1.630
|-4.12%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.860
|10.26%
|CIP – CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT
|2.870
|-4.01%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.890
|9.88%
|AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED
|0.260
|-3.70%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.580
|9.43%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|2.980
|-3.56%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.330
|9.02%
|CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
|2.210
|-3.49%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|2.710
|8.40%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.280
|-3.45%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.710
|8.23%
|ASX – ASX LIMITED
|87.450
|-3.39%
|EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.080
|8.00%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|71.420
|-3.33%
|PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.170
|7.96%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|4.560
|-3.18%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|9.550
|7.55%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.630
|-3.08%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.110
|6.73%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.800
|-2.70%
|AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED
|0.160
|6.67%
|URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|4.010
|-2.67%
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|6.710
|6.51%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|9.440
|-2.48%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|4.930
|6.25%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|3.470
|-2.25%
|DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED
|0.680
|6.25%
|IVC – INVOCARE LIMITED
|11.010
|-2.13%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|0.690
|6.15%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.090
|-2.07%
|UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED
|3.020
|5.96%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|18.280
|-1.98%
