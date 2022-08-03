ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-08-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 3.930 12.29% SSR – SSR MINING INC 21.300 -6.41% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 11.300 12.21% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.780 -4.81% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.200 11.11% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.170 -4.52% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.430 10.26% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.630 -4.12% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.860 10.26% CIP – CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT 2.870 -4.01% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.890 9.88% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.580 9.43% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.980 -3.56% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.330 9.02% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 2.210 -3.49% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.710 8.40% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.280 -3.45% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.710 8.23% ASX – ASX LIMITED 87.450 -3.39% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.080 8.00% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 71.420 -3.33% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.170 7.96% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.560 -3.18% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 9.550 7.55% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.630 -3.08% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.110 6.73% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.800 -2.70% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.160 6.67% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.010 -2.67% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 6.710 6.51% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 9.440 -2.48% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.930 6.25% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 3.470 -2.25% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.680 6.25% IVC – INVOCARE LIMITED 11.010 -2.13% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.690 6.15% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.090 -2.07% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 3.020 5.96% AMC – AMCOR PLC 18.280 -1.98%

