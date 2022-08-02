ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-08-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.220 15.09% APX – APPEN LIMITED 4.150 -27.32% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.270 8.00% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.300 -14.81% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 4.900 7.93% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.700 -8.60% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 1.220 5.17% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.530 -7.02% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.120 4.04% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.030 4.04% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 2.850 -6.25% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.270 3.85% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.510 -6.21% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.370 3.79% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.710 -5.42% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.750 3.71% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 23.020 -5.35% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 17.700 3.51% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 11.160 -5.34% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.340 3.38% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.960 -5.31% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.940 3.30% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 21.620 3.25% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.130 -5.04% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.320 3.11% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 43.610 3.10% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.460 -4.58% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.350 3.05% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 12.690 3.00% BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.690 -4.17% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 14.720 2.94% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.980 -3.92% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.730 2.91% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.360 -3.75% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.550 2.90% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 1.110 -3.48%

