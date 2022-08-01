The Monday Report – 01 August 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:14 AM

By Greg Peel

Onward ever upward

Wall Street’s big shrug at the “technical recession” implied by two quarters of negative growth had the ASX200 rallying along as well on Friday. The index opened up around where it would close and didn’t do a lot in between.

Wall Street was up again on Friday night and our futures closed up another 46 points on Saturday morning.

It wasn’t quite all green on screen, with healthcare deciding to sit this one out. Otherwise buying was market-wide, with a couple of standouts.

The comeback for REITs continued, with real estate up 3.0% -- quite a move for a traditionally boring sector. Sector heavyweight Goodman Group ((GMG)) rose 4.6%, while following a result release, UR Westfield ((URW)) gained 2.6%.

Next best was utilities (+2.5%), which again is supposed to be boring. Origin Energy ((ORG)) jumped 4.2% on its quarterly report.

Materials are also making a comeback (+1.0%), with iron ore back on the move, while technology (+1.3%) followed the tech revival on Wall Street.

On the subject of materials, there were some mixed messages on Friday out of China regarding stimulus intentions.

China will use effective investment to help the economy recover and will not resort to flood-like stimulus, state media said on Friday, following a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. Beijing will not “force” the economy to reach its 5.5% 2022 growth target.

China’s GDP grew by 2.5% annualised in the first half.

To spur demand, Beijing urged local governments to speed up the use of special bonds for infrastructure. To spur consumption, Beijing will extend an exemption on the tax on "new energy" vehicles, following a cut to the car purchase tax.

All good news for Australian raw material exporters.

But there is no intention to shift from Xi’s so-called “dynamic zero-covid policy”, which the WHO has branded unsustainable. So widespread lockdowns remain a risk at any time.

On the subject of the technology sector, the 1.3% gain came despite a -25% fall for ZIP Co ((ZIP)). I did say it would all end in tears. No new news, just someone decided to take profits and then the rush was on.

Zip had rallied 225% from its low, measured as bottom-up, but top-down, Friday took a quarter of that back.