ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-08-22

Daily Market Reports | Aug 01 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.670 9.84% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 3.040 -17.17% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.610 7.02% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.050 -15.98% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.610 6.62% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.290 -14.45% BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.720 5.88% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.730 -14.15% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.890 5.21% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.680 -11.53% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.460 4.55% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.450 -10.00% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 11.790 4.52% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.630 -10.00% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 9.100 4.48% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.570 -9.19% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.220 4.21% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.990 -8.33% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 11.750 4.17% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.230 -8.00% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.980 3.75% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.870 -7.45% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 10.710 3.48% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.250 -7.41% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.300 3.45% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.260 -7.14% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 35.400 3.30% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.060 -7.02% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.640 3.23% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.020 -6.42% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 15.160 3.20% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.320 -6.29% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.450 3.01% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.350 -5.77% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 10.310 3.00% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.350 2.94% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.920 -4.95% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 32.840 2.69% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.790 -4.82%

