ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-07-22

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.290 16.52% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.140 -25.00% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 2.020 14.12% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.700 -24.73% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 1.130 10.78% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.090 -14.17% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.640 8.61% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.180 -10.92% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.050 8.25% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.280 7.69% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.440 7.32% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.610 -3.17% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.770 6.17% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.020 -2.88% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 12.740 5.12% BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.680 -2.86% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.850 4.94% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 11.530 -2.86% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.300 4.84% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.210 -2.82% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.640 4.76% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.410 -2.76% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 20.700 4.60% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.810 -2.69% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 4.55% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 10.350 -2.45% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.400 4.48% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.830 -2.35% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 36.070 4.40% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.600 -2.13% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.350 4.38% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.940 -2.08% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 2.900 4.32% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 35.300 -2.00% SQ2 – BLOCK, INC 108.480 4.32% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.990 -1.98% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 72.440 4.25% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.500 -1.96%

