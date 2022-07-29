ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-07-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|5.290
|16.52%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.140
|-25.00%
|FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
|2.020
|14.12%
|DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED
|0.700
|-24.73%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|1.130
|10.78%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.090
|-14.17%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.640
|8.61%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.180
|-10.92%
|EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.050
|8.25%
|AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED
|0.160
|-5.88%
|AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED
|0.280
|7.69%
|CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
|0.210
|-4.55%
|LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.440
|7.32%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|0.610
|-3.17%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|18.770
|6.17%
|PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.020
|-2.88%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|12.740
|5.12%
|BWX – BWX LIMITED
|0.680
|-2.86%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.850
|4.94%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|11.530
|-2.86%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.300
|4.84%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|6.210
|-2.82%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|2.640
|4.76%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|1.410
|-2.76%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|20.700
|4.60%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|1.810
|-2.69%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.230
|4.55%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|10.350
|-2.45%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.400
|4.48%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.830
|-2.35%
|JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
|36.070
|4.40%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|4.600
|-2.13%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.350
|4.38%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|0.940
|-2.08%
|BLD – BORAL LIMITED
|2.900
|4.32%
|ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
|35.300
|-2.00%
|SQ2 – BLOCK, INC
|108.480
|4.32%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.990
|-1.98%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|72.440
|4.25%
|BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|0.500
|-1.96%
