What Will Chery Bring to Australia to Rank the Second among Chinese Brands of J.D. Power’s Sales Satisfaction for Two Consecutive Years?

PR NewsWire | Jul 28 2022

CANBERRA, Australia, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, J.D. Power, a world-leading consumer insight and market research organization, officially released the results of "2022 Sales Satisfaction (SSI) of Chinese Brands". Chery once again ranked the second.

Chery once again ranked the second among Chinese brands of J.D. Power’s Sales Satisfaction, which benefits by its adherence to the concept of "user-centered". Another key reason is that Chery Automobile continuously improves technology, products and marketing experience to achieve the overall improvement of customer value.

In terms of vehicle purchase services, Chery has insisted on carrying out value actions on the whole process of users’ vehicle purchase for many years, constantly extending the boundary of customer service, and narrowing the distance with users through a variety of warm-hearted services and activities, such as door-to-door test drive and holiday care. Meanwhile, Chery has set up a user satisfaction system for the whole process of vehicle purchase from exhibition hall reception, test drive to new vehicle delivery, so as to fully listen to the opinions of users.

Besides, Chery adheres to the global co-creation thinking, involving consumers in the life cycle of brands and products. OMODA, Chery’s brand-new product series, continues to practice the brand concept of "user-centered", attracting fashion pioneers from more than 30 countries/regions worldwide to actively participate in the globally named co-creation activities, and setting off a circle breaking carnival with global fashion youth pursuing future technology. In the future, OMODA will attract more global youngsters in the new era to build itself into a "super IP" exclusive to Chery.

In August this year, Chery will ship the OMODA prototypes to the Australian market, and carry out the adaptability road test locally, so as to bring the exclusive driving experience of users to local consumers in the Australian market.

Undoubtedly, what consumers are looking forward to is what kind of service and warranty policy Chery will provide for Australian customers.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms