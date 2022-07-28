ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-07-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.700 50.16% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 7.640 -6.14% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.520 22.58% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 24.910 -3.49% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 1.160 22.11% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.320 -2.79% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.570 20.61% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.280 -2.36% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.850 19.72% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.320 -2.35% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.760 13.58% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 42.100 -2.23% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.540 13.50% APA – APA GROUP 11.440 -2.14% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.930 13.41% IVC – INVOCARE LIMITED 10.890 -1.63% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.460 13.18% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.390 -1.57% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 3.530 11.36% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.300 -1.52% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.630 10.53% AMC – AMCOR PLC 18.300 -1.45% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.770 9.94% BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.700 -1.41% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 1.020 9.68% SGP – STOCKLAND 3.750 -1.32% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.100 9.64% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 10.180 -1.26% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 9.320 9.26% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.780 -1.24% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 53.210 9.04% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.500 -1.19% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.260 8.33% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 24.160 -1.15% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.730 8.24% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.680 -1.11% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.340 8.06% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 5.700 -1.04% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.960 7.87% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 16.630 -1.01%

