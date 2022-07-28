ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-07-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|4.700
|50.16%
|ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA
|7.640
|-6.14%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.520
|22.58%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|24.910
|-3.49%
|RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED
|1.160
|22.11%
|NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.320
|-2.79%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.570
|20.61%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|8.280
|-2.36%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.850
|19.72%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|8.320
|-2.35%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|2.760
|13.58%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|42.100
|-2.23%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|4.540
|13.50%
|APA – APA GROUP
|11.440
|-2.14%
|DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED
|0.930
|13.41%
|IVC – INVOCARE LIMITED
|10.890
|-1.63%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.460
|13.18%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.390
|-1.57%
|ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED
|3.530
|11.36%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.300
|-1.52%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|0.630
|10.53%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|18.300
|-1.45%
|FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
|1.770
|9.94%
|BWX – BWX LIMITED
|0.700
|-1.41%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|1.020
|9.68%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|3.750
|-1.32%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|9.100
|9.64%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|10.180
|-1.26%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|9.320
|9.26%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|4.780
|-1.24%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|53.210
|9.04%
|CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.500
|-1.19%
|AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED
|0.260
|8.33%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|24.160
|-1.15%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|4.730
|8.24%
|RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP
|2.680
|-1.11%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.340
|8.06%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|5.700
|-1.04%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|0.960
|7.87%
|ORI – ORICA LIMITED
|16.630
|-1.01%
