ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-07-22

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.240 21.57% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.440 -5.26% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.000 13.64% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 2.250 -5.06% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.730 8.75% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.570 -5.00% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.260 8.62% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.840 -4.54% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.260 8.33% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 9.300 -4.32% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.960 8.03% BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.710 -4.05% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.410 6.02% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.190 -4.03% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.990 5.28% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.240 4.20% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 15.840 -3.83% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.630 3.95% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.180 -3.75% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.270 3.85% SQ2 – BLOCK, INC 99.500 -3.13% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.830 3.75% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 0.950 -3.06% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 11.350 3.37% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.300 -2.99% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.930 3.33% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.330 -2.94% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.620 3.33% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.010 -2.88% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.240 3.33% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 33.500 -2.81% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.610 3.21% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 18.180 -2.78% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 19.570 3.16% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.060 -2.75% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.630 3.16% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.420 -2.74% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.030 3.00% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.710 -2.74%

