The Monday Report – 25 July 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:08 AM

By Greg Peel

Feeling Flat

The ASX200 actually fell -36 points from the open on Friday despite strength on Wall Street, likely due to the US aftermarket result and tumble for Snap, portending Wall Street weakness on Friday night.

It lasted all of ten minutes. Forty minutes in the index was back where it started, and there it basically remained all day. Maybe the local market has finally woken up to the fact we don’t have any social media stocks.

More notable was a -14 basis point fall in the Aussie ten-year yield, likely driven by the US equivalent having again fallen back through 3% on recession fears.

It’s a bit hard to tell these days whether the market sees higher yields as good or bad for banks, but on the lower yields, the banks gained 0.6% on Friday. More straight forward is real estate, which rose 0.9% to win the session.

The only other sector to close in the green, funnily enough, was technology (+0.15%). You didn’t have to be Nostradamus to predict the Nasdaq’s -1.9% fall on Friday night following the Snap result, but while we don’t have any social media stocks, we are rather well-represented in BNPL.

Zip Co ((ZIP)) rose yet another 13.5% on Friday to be up 50% since Tuesday’s close. The momentum algos are having a field day. Zip is now down only -89% from its high.

The worst performing sector on the day was communication services (-1.3%). Telstra ((TLS)) fell -1.3%, possibly due to the overnight result from AT&T in the US showing customers are being slow to pay their phone bills. REA Group ((REA)), which is also in the sector, fell -3.9%.

A drop in oil prices had energy and utilities both down -1.2%, and elsewhere moves were all under -1%.

A flat session was no great surprise ahead of what is a very, very big week in the US this week.

Wall Street fell on Friday night as expected, led down by Big Tech, but with the S&P500 down -0.9% our futures were only down -12 points on Saturday morning.

The Fed decision is due on Wednesday night, the first estimate of US June quarter GDP on Thursday night, and June PCE inflation on Friday night.

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft all report this week, amidst 175 S&P500 stocks, of which 12 are Dow stocks.

While Snap may again be a bit of a canary, it is much smaller than the names above.

It will nevertheless be a week of reckoning.