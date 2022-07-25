ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-07-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED
|0.170
|6.25%
|EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.930
|-22.50%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|0.350
|6.06%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|5.600
|-15.02%
|FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
|1.580
|6.04%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.490
|-13.87%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|4.460
|5.94%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.230
|-11.54%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.190
|5.56%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|11.670
|-10.51%
|URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|3.850
|5.19%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.950
|-10.33%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.250
|4.17%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|4.260
|-7.79%
|SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
|5.320
|3.91%
|CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
|2.380
|-7.75%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|2.430
|3.85%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|15.540
|-7.72%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.280
|3.70%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|0.580
|-6.45%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|2.060
|3.00%
|DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|3.220
|-6.12%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|1.030
|3.00%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|3.080
|-5.81%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|17.620
|2.98%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|2.420
|-5.47%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|18.770
|2.91%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|1.390
|-5.44%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.310
|2.67%
|DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED
|0.890
|-5.32%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|11.300
|2.63%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.730
|-5.19%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|11.080
|2.59%
|JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.400
|-4.76%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|11.950
|2.40%
|LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.410
|-4.65%
|FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
|18.250
|2.36%
|PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED
|2.670
|-4.64%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.300
|2.36%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.220
|-4.35%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On