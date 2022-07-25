ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-07-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.170 6.25% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.930 -22.50% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.350 6.06% APX – APPEN LIMITED 5.600 -15.02% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.580 6.04% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.490 -13.87% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 4.460 5.94% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.230 -11.54% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.190 5.56% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 11.670 -10.51% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.850 5.19% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.950 -10.33% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.250 4.17% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.260 -7.79% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.320 3.91% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 2.380 -7.75% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.430 3.85% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.540 -7.72% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.280 3.70% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.580 -6.45% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.060 3.00% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.220 -6.12% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.030 3.00% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.080 -5.81% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 17.620 2.98% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.420 -5.47% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 18.770 2.91% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.390 -5.44% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 7.310 2.67% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.890 -5.32% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 11.300 2.63% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.730 -5.19% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 11.080 2.59% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.400 -4.76% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 11.950 2.40% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.410 -4.65% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 18.250 2.36% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.670 -4.64% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.300 2.36% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 -4.35%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms