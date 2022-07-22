ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-07-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.290 16.25% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.420 -22.22% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.880 12.82% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.340 -11.84% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.730 9.49% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.280 -9.68% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.200 7.14% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.470 -8.13% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.940 6.82% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.640 -7.25% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.090 5.51% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.700 -6.67% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.440 4.88% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 5.030 -6.33% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.430 4.88% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.320 -6.07% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.560 4.70% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.270 4.47% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.950 -5.00% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 4.750 4.40% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 71.170 -4.48% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 5.980 4.36% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.640 -4.48% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 9.610 4.34% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 48.950 -4.34% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.730 4.29% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.810 -4.23% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.350 4.27% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 18.240 -4.10% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.590 4.25% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.640 -4.09% GMA – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.710 4.23% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 122.750 -3.91% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.260 4.00% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 13.040 -3.83% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.520 4.00% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.180 -3.28% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.270 3.85% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.200 -3.23%

