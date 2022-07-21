ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-07-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.720 20.65% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.250 -7.41% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.190 18.75% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.320 -5.88% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.780 16.42% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.500 -5.66% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 6.240 14.71% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 31.140 -4.39% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.460 12.63% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 14.400 -4.38% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.490 11.66% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.170 -4.04% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.240 10.71% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.600 -3.61% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.080 8.76% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.270 -3.57% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.860 8.43% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.370 -3.52% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 2.500 7.30% CLW – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT 4.350 -3.12% BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.750 7.14% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.220 -2.40% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.750 7.14% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.090 -2.34% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.210 7.08% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 5.190 -2.26% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.090 7.03% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 11.070 -2.12% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.070 7.00% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.420 -2.02% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.380 6.83% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 11.720 -2.01% SQ2 – BLOCK, INC 107.030 6.71% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 95.830 -2.01% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.820 6.42% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.420 -2.00% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.690 6.03% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 1.970 -1.99% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.830 5.99% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.420 -1.98%

