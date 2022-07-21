Airwallex launches Online Payments App on Shopify

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Airwallex, a leading global fintech platform, announced the launch of its Airwallex Online Payments App on Shopify. The Airwallex Online Payments App is a payment gateway plugin that merchants can integrate on their online store to accept payments from their global customers. 

This new app is offered through Airwallex’s payment acceptance solution that covers a wide range of payment methods. These payment methods include Visa, MasterCard and UnionPay bank cards, and 30+ other local payment methods across the Asia-Pacific and Europe, such as GrabPay in Southeast Asia, WeChat Pay in APAC, and Bancontact and Sofort in Europe.

"We are excited that our online payment acceptance solution will now be available on Shopify, helping merchants create a seamless payment journey on their online store," said Ravi Adusumilli, SVP of Partnerships at Airwallex. "Our app is one of many offerings we have built to help merchants accept cross-border payments. In this case, by using an Airwallex account, merchants can gain secure access to a multitude of payment methods, both globally and locally, in a convenient, fast and affordable way possible." 

In addition to being able to accept payments globally, Airwallex merchants can also receive settlements in 7+ major currencies including USD, thus avoiding unnecessary currency conversions and related fees. Merchants are also able to accept payments directly into their Airwallex multi-currency wallets and pay out with Borderless Cards or Transfers. 

To learn more about the Airwallex Online Payments App, please visit www.airwallex.com

About Airwallex

Airwallex is the leading financial technology platform for modern businesses growing beyond borders. With one of the world’s most powerful payments and banking infrastructure, our technology empowers businesses of all sizes to accept payments, move money globally, and simplify their financial operations, all in one single platform. 

Established in 2015 in Melbourne, our purpose is to connect entrepreneurs, business builders, makers and creators with opportunities in every corner of the world. Today, Airwallex has a global footprint across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Find out more at www.airwallex.com.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
The Short Report – 21 Jul 2022

11:30 AM - Weekly Reports
2
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 21, 2022

10:29 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
Rudi’s Views: Pre-August Observations

10:00 AM - Rudi's View
4
The Overnight Report: Back In Tech

9:05 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
Today’s Financial Calendar – 21-07-2022

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Stagflation And Its Ramifications

Jun 30 2022 - Feature Stories
2
Collins Foods: Cost Inflation & Consumer Budgets

Jun 29 2022 - Australia
3
Uranium Week: First Hit On Russia

Jun 28 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Uranium Week: Fossil Versus Green

Jul 05 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 01-07-22

Jul 04 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Australian Listed Investment Company Report July 2022

Jul 01 2022 - Weekly Reports