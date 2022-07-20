ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-07-22

Daily Market Reports | Jul 20 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.960 23.03% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.410 -4.65% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.130 14.14% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.280 -3.19% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.670 13.56% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.340 -2.86% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.690 11.29% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.000 -2.44% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.120 10.89% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.540 -2.31% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.510 10.00% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 4.340 -2.03% NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED 1.270 9.48% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.490 -1.97% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.850 8.97% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.300 -1.92% 360 – LIFE360, INC 4.240 8.44% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.890 -1.70% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.420 8.40% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.700 -1.41% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.340 7.69% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.650 -1.20% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.000 7.53% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.770 -1.05% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 8.830 7.29% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.150 -0.94% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.650 7.29% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.090 -0.91% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.750 7.28% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.570 -0.89% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 9.240 7.19% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.900 -0.61% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 13.420 7.02% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.440 -0.55% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 15.530 6.96% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 3.740 -0.53% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.160 6.67% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 18.630 -0.48% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.470 6.47% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 2.160 -0.46%

