ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-07-22

Daily Market Reports | Jul 19 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.710 12.70% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.600 -6.25% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.470 7.86% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.780 -6.02% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 4.430 7.79% XRO – XERO LIMITED 82.730 -6.02% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.300 7.14% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.510 -5.99% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.150 7.14% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.040 -5.45% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.920 6.98% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.440 -5.23% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 5.26% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 11.190 -5.01% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.210 5.25% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 22.540 -4.97% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.260 5.00% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 44.970 -4.91% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.310 4.80% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 201.660 -4.77% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.180 4.57% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 32.750 -4.74% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.670 4.38% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 33.440 -4.70% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.240 4.35% RMD – RESMED INC 31.650 -4.58% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 2.170 4.33% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.620 -4.42% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.560 4.15% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.470 -4.29% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.260 4.00% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.670 -4.29% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.770 3.75% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.030 -4.28% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.280 3.70% QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.660 -3.97% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 32.430 3.61% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 1.000 -3.85% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.760 3.53% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 12.360 -3.66%

