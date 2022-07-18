ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-07-22

Daily Market Reports | Jul 18 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.990 15.12% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.640 -14.67% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 47.290 10.83% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.020 -10.08% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 1.040 10.64% BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.710 -8.97% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.430 10.26% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.680 -8.11% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.290 9.57% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.950 -6.07% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.350 9.38% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.640 -5.53% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.740 9.33% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.570 -5.17% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.590 9.26% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 3.160 -4.53% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.190 8.18% APX – APPEN LIMITED 5.810 -4.13% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.270 8.00% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.670 -4.02% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.030 7.41% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 45.120 -3.82% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.450 7.14% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 32.360 -3.80% 360 – LIFE360, INC 3.810 7.02% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.770 -3.75% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.160 6.67% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.280 -3.45% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 2.910 6.20% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.520 -3.45% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.030 6.19% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 18.480 -3.35% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 11.780 6.03% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3.300 -3.23% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.030 5.73% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.920 -3.16% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 5.56% IGO – IGO LIMITED 9.650 -3.02% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.950 5.56% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 16.890 -2.99%

