ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-07-22

Daily Market Reports | Jul 15 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.430 10.26% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 12.310 -14.99% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.570 5.56% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.660 -10.81% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.240 4.35% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 3.760 -7.84% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 44.130 3.42% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 43.380 -7.53% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.610 3.39% IGO – IGO LIMITED 9.240 -7.14% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.420 3.24% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.450 -6.45% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.330 3.13% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.600 -6.43% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.130 2.73% BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.730 -6.41% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 4.250 2.66% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 16.330 -6.20% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.940 2.65% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.900 -5.26% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.560 2.40% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.020 -5.16% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.140 2.39% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.640 -4.92% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.430 2.38% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.660 -4.60% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.250 2.27% OZL – OZ MINERALS LIMITED 16.050 -4.46% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 11.590 2.20% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.860 -4.44% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.000 2.04% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 8.230 -4.30% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.060 1.98% CAR – CARSALES.COM LIMITED 18.500 -4.29% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 3.610 1.98% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 3.820 -4.26% APA – APA GROUP 12.010 1.95% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.650 -4.20% RMD – RESMED INC 33.110 1.94% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.140 -4.20%

