ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-07-22

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.050 11.70% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.610 -15.28% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 5.320 9.92% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.250 -8.45% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.740 8.82% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.250 8.70% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.570 -5.00% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 3.990 8.42% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.900 -4.26% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.740 8.07% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.090 -3.24% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.270 8.00% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.320 -3.03% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.140 7.69% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.800 -2.70% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.730 7.06% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 4.080 -2.63% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.790 6.76% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 2.740 -2.49% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.270 6.57% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.030 -2.40% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.740 6.49% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 16.800 -2.33% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.500 6.38% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 18.280 -2.25% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.270 6.22% ANZ – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 21.930 -2.23% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.120 6.01% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 5.220 -2.06% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.850 5.79% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.910 -2.05% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 46.910 5.68% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 3.830 -2.05% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.390 5.41% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 11.340 -1.99% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 13.050 4.74% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.440 -1.99% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 7.260 4.61% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.470 -1.98%

