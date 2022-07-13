ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-07-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.290 10.77% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.370 -5.13% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.400 8.11% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.590 -3.28% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.600 7.32% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.180 -3.02% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.610 7.06% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 30.100 -2.90% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.330 6.45% SSR – SSR MINING INC 23.900 -2.85% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.540 6.21% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.730 -2.85% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 4.620 5.72% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.400 -2.78% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.550 5.37% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.730 -2.67% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.360 5.36% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.230 -2.38% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.600 5.26% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.710 -2.29% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.850 4.94% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.160 -2.26% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.230 4.55% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 5.450 -2.15% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 2.080 4.52% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.850 -2.12% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.390 4.46% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.030 -1.95% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.940 4.44% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.560 -1.89% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 4.420 4.25% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.890 -1.77% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.770 4.05% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 12.100 -1.71% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.540 4.05% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 13.220 -1.71% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 7.490 4.03% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 32.930 -1.70% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 2.620 3.97% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.540 -1.57%

