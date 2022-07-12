ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-07-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.530 6.00% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 2.970 -16.57% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.900 3.45% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.390 -13.33% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.480 3.33% 360 – LIFE360, INC 3.530 -12.19% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.310 3.33% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 2.710 -9.67% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 10.910 3.31% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.260 -8.70% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.660 2.82% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.570 -8.06% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.340 2.63% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% SSR – SSR MINING INC 24.600 2.63% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 3.550 -7.07% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.310 2.62% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.660 -7.04% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.810 2.55% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.810 -6.90% APA – APA GROUP 11.720 2.54% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.860 -6.52% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.430 2.39% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.450 -6.45% AMC – AMCOR PLC 18.500 2.38% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.440 -6.38% RMD – RESMED INC 32.320 2.08% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.610 -6.15% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 37.160 2.03% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.050 -5.96% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.550 1.97% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 18.650 1.86% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.900 -5.47% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 4.530 1.80% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 14.390 -5.33% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.160 1.78% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% CSL – CSL LIMITED 292.690 1.63% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 3.250 -5.25%

