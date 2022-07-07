ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-07-22

Daily Market Reports | Jul 07 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.790 17.91% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.140 -17.65% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.340 15.48% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.450 -13.69% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.730 14.06% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.450 -11.59% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.830 12.16% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.150 -11.54% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.380 12.08% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.000 -11.01% 360 – LIFE360, INC 3.630 12.04% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.160 -10.08% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.690 10.06% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.790 -9.20% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 2.050 9.63% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.040 -8.71% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.600 9.59% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.410 -8.09% BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED 76.730 9.50% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.230 -8.00% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 8.180 9.36% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.700 -7.89% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.690 8.85% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.830 -7.78% NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED 1.250 8.70% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.900 -7.75% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.380 8.66% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.240 -7.69% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.900 8.64% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.810 -7.50% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 23.020 8.48% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.580 -7.06% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.790 8.22% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.500 -6.83% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.550 7.84% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.250 -6.72% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 75.120 7.07% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 30.280 -6.66% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 10.510 6.70% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 8.850 -6.35%

