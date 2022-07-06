ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-07-22

Daily Market Reports | Jul 06 2022
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BWX – BWX LIMITED
|0.780
|16.42%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.150
|-11.76%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|6.260
|14.03%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.500
|-10.71%
|360 – LIFE360, INC
|3.690
|13.89%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.810
|-10.00%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.570
|11.76%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|1.480
|-9.76%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|16.310
|11.48%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.170
|-9.30%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.960
|10.31%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|4.750
|-8.65%
|EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.420
|10.08%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.060
|-8.35%
|DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED
|0.800
|9.59%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|3.530
|-8.31%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|0.810
|9.46%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.610
|-8.00%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.700
|9.38%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|8.710
|-7.83%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|3.790
|8.91%
|RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED
|93.370
|-7.35%
|CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
|2.030
|8.56%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.910
|-7.14%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.580
|8.22%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|30.200
|-6.91%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|5.190
|8.13%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.500
|-6.83%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|86.000
|6.65%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|8.530
|-6.78%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|74.710
|6.49%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|1.680
|-6.67%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|7.950
|6.43%
|NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
|19.600
|-6.62%
|NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED
|1.220
|6.09%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.020
|-6.15%
|BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED
|74.020
|5.64%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|1.600
|-5.88%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.460
|5.61%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|42.890
|-5.76%
