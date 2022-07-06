ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-07-22

Daily Market Reports | Jul 06 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.780 16.42% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.150 -11.76% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.260 14.03% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.500 -10.71% 360 – LIFE360, INC 3.690 13.89% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.810 -10.00% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.570 11.76% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.480 -9.76% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 16.310 11.48% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.170 -9.30% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.960 10.31% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.750 -8.65% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.420 10.08% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 4.060 -8.35% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.800 9.59% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.530 -8.31% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.810 9.46% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.610 -8.00% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.700 9.38% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 8.710 -7.83% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.790 8.91% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 93.370 -7.35% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 2.030 8.56% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.910 -7.14% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.580 8.22% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 30.200 -6.91% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.190 8.13% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.500 -6.83% XRO – XERO LIMITED 86.000 6.65% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.530 -6.78% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 74.710 6.49% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.680 -6.67% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.950 6.43% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 19.600 -6.62% NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED 1.220 6.09% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.020 -6.15% BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED 74.020 5.64% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.600 -5.88% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.460 5.61% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 42.890 -5.76%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms