Online lottery messenger service theLotter expands into Australia

PR NewsWire | 9:01 AM

SYDNEY, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — theLotter, the leading worldwide online lottery messenger service, recently launched its dedicated theLotter Australia website. The global giant now offers Australians (via their 3rd party ticket agents), the ability to place orders for lottery draws in the US and Europe online, with numbers matching those the customer picked. theLotter Australia works as an independent, secure messenger service for the US Powerball, US Mega Millions, EuroMillions, EuroJackpot and Italy’s SuperEnalotto. The popular American Mega Millions lottery is currently offering a whopping US$370 million jackpot!

"The global brand has been operating since 2002 when it pioneered access to global lotteries for customers. The ability to place an order online offers such a great level of convenience and given the brand’s global consumer trust and success, it is such a great addition to the Australian market. Acquiring our Australian License coupled with our recent launch is a great milestone. I am excited about the potential in Australia," says Kelly Signell, Director for the company’s Australian operation.

theLotter Australia provides customers with many convenient functionalities: from subscriptions and multi-draw packages to real-time jackpot alerts. Most importantly, the website offers a scan of a paper ticket that matches the numbers the client has picked. "When a client wins any prize at all, we let them know and depending on the prize and its location, they can be available instantly. That’s a level of transparency and security which has inspired the trust customers have in the brand globally. I am certain Australians will embrace our service in a similar fashion."

About theLotter Australia 

theLotter Australia is operated by Gaineroo Australia. Gaineroo Australia Pty Ltd ACN 638 202 114 is licensed and regulated by Australia’s Northern Territory Government under the Gaming Control Act 1993 NT. (License: IGL1011 issued on 25/01/2022). Not available to residents of South Australia.

Help is close at hand. You know the score. Stay in control. Gamble responsibly. Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gambleaware.nsw.gov.au or www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.

theLotter Australia customers are not purchasing lottery tickets or participating in lotteries directly. theLotter Australia uses third-party agents to purchase lottery tickets; customers are purchasing for the opportunity to receive monies equivalent to prize winnings.

Contact: Kelly Signell 
Tel: +44 20 3150 0476 
Email: kellys@gaineroo.net

